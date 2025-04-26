Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,168 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nomura were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Up 1.6 %

NMR stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

About Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

