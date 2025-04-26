Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,072 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Global Trading Up 1.7 %
Liberty Global stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
