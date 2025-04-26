Bank of Montreal Can Sells 874 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Navient were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Navient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.24. Navient Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.97.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

