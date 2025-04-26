Bank of Montreal Can Sells 962 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $571,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RSPD opened at $48.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

