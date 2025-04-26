Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,691,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $56.73 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

