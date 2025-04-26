Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

