Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 24th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing, or selling motor vehicles and related components—ranging from traditional carmakers and parts suppliers to emerging electric-vehicle and autonomous-technology firms. Their performance is closely tied to global vehicle demand, commodity prices, regulatory trends, and broader economic cycles, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.69. 48,038,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,023,996. Tesla has a 12-month low of $157.51 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,606,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,673,757. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,116. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $128.86 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $842.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $972.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,752. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $714.41 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $969.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.22. The stock has a market cap of $431.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 11,797,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,086. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Featured Articles