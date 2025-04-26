Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Cadeler A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

NYSE:CDLR opened at $20.48 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.