Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

LRCX stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

