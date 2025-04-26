Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

