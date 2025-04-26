Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,050. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

