Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.