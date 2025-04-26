Cerity Partners LLC Buys 74,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 328.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 157,738 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 391.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 273,436 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 132,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXRX. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

