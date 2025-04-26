Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.44 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

