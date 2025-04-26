Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Banc of California by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 3,953,380 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

