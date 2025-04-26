Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.