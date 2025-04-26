Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of 397.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

