Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,415,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 503,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 254,322 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 389,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 158,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.60 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

