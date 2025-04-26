Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,051.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 116,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSR stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

