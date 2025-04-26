Cerity Partners LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $4,117,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $71,939.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,846.28. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock worth $6,781,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.