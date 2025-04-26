Cerity Partners LLC Has $132,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 344,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Leslie’s by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.30. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.