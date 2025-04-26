Cerity Partners LLC Has $141,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $14,434,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 659,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

