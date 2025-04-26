Cerity Partners LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.