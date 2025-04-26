Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 164.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 15,113.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.03 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

