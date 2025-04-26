Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

