Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 308.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

