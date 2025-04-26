Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bumble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Bumble stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

