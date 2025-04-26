Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,866,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 303,370 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

