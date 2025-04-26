Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 26,001 Shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FibroBiologics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FibroBiologics by 363.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 284,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBLG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.16. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Articles

