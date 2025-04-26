Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 573,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.