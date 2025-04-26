Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

