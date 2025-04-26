Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,416 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

