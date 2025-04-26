Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Eventbrite Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

