Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

