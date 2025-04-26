Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,441 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,085,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 165,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.