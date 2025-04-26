Cerity Partners LLC Sells 14,634 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in James River Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $199.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

