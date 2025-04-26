Cerity Partners LLC Sells 17,456 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 129,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

