Cerity Partners LLC Sells 19,376 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -28.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

