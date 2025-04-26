Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First of Long Island worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 73.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

