Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CEMEX by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after buying an additional 23,576,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,857 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 719,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX opened at $5.97 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.