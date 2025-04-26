Cerity Partners LLC Sells 63,018 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,018 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,695.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LCID opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.