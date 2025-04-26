Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,422 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

