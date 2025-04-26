Cerity Partners LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth about $316,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 55,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $392,463.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,725.34. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $63,548.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,410.40. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,892 shares of company stock valued at $644,817 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

