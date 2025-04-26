Cerity Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 84,417 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 268,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $19.57 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

