Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECC. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

