Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $5.22 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

