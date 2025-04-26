Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 193,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 116,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

