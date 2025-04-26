Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

