Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,583,853.04. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

