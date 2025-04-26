Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU opened at $87.85 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

